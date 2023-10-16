One Person Rescued after Lift Tipped Over in Maine

One person was rescued from the bucket of tree service lift after it tipped over in York on Sunday. The incident happened around 11:45 am on Main Street.

Worker Rescued after Tree Lift Bucket Tipped Over

The York Beach Fire & Rescue Department said crews helped to stabilize the vehicle and rescue the person inside the lift. It took nearly four hours to “stabilize, rescue the individual and recover the vehicle.”

Multiple Crews Assisted in the Rescue

Crews from multiple departments assisted in the rescue including the York Volunteer Fire Department and National Wrecker.

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

No additional information was released about the worker or any injuries. Updates to this news story will be posted to Facebook when more details are made available. The station’s app is free to download. Get alerts when breaking news happens.

Get our free mobile app

The Worst Comedies Ever Made Cinema has brought laughter to generations of moviegoers. In these cases, though, the laughs were on the paying customers.

Movies That Were Abandoned During Production and Never Finished These movies were started but never completed or released for a variety of reasons.