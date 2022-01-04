Former Maine Ski Mountain a Great Hike for All Seasons

I have officially hit my midlife crisis. I came to that realization at 4:45 am on New Year's Day.

I wasn't going to bed. I was actually waking up, and not by accident. I was getting up to drive an hour to hike a mountain. Yep...midlife crisis. However, if my midlife crisis is going to be this fun, then bring it on.

A friend and I wanted to catch the first sunrise of the new year over the Atlantic. Our target was the summit of Mount Agamenticus in York, ME. I should stress the summit is only 700 feet, but it is still a summit.

Mount Agamenticus is a fun, little mountain with an impressive trail network. The majority of the trails are easy. However, there's no such thing as easy when you start the trek in the dark, and in the snow.

Using slip-on crampons to protect from the ice, we steadily made our way up as the sky started to lighten. We also realized there would be no sunrise seen that morning. The fog bank was an absolute nightmare. However, we wouldn't let it deter our spirits. Plus, we had a mountain to summit... which we did a short time later. A very short time later.

The views were severely hindered, but it was still a thing of beauty. The first dawn of the new year, on top of a mountain, in true Maine weather.

Mount Agamenticus is a relatively little mountain, but it's not without its activities and history. There's a learning center at the summit and even has trails for ATVs and horses.

The mountain is also a former ski resort.

The first time I visited the hill I remember being blown away by these old, dilapidated ski lift remains. It turns out in the 1960s into the 1970s the mountain was an actual ski resort, aptly named "The Big A," according to skiresortsworldwide.com.

While the resort only lasted about a decade, its legacy lived on. Numerous structures still stand in a respectable nod to the mountain's past.

I highly recommend a trek on Mount Agamenticus in any season. Clearly a much more attractive option in better weather, but there is something about a peaceful, quiet stroll through Maine's winter wonderland. It's a very good option for families, as the skill level is relatively novice. There is also a well-maintained road all the way to the summit.

For more information on Mount Agamenticus and its history, check out agamenticus.org.

Happy Hiking, Everyone.

