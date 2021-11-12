Usually, when you see pork by the side of the road it's in the form of a hot dog cart. Not in York, Maine though. In York, you might just find a giant alive and well pig.

While seeing wildlife along the road isn't a unique sight to Maine drivers, a pig certainly gets one's attention. So much so that traffic issues began and lanes of traffic ultimately had to be shut down until the pig problem was pegged.

This pig truly hammed it up for the York County Sherriff's and they certainly weren't boar-ed with their Thursday evening shift.

No word on if the pig was charged with insu-boar-dination or if he cried "Wee, wee, wee" all the way home.

Check out the photos below to see how the ordeal unfolded.

York, Maine Pig Went Rogue and Shut Down Traffic Until Rescue

