According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine.

Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1.

The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.

Another factor are the larger animals that make their home in areas through which the road passes. Deer, moose, etc. As we all know, collisions with these animals can often be deadly.

US Rt 1 came in 7th on their list. Other roads making the list were: Highway 550 in Colorado, Haul Road in Alaska, and Highway 6 in Utah. Check out the entire list HERE

Please enjoy the amazing scenery and attractions on Rt 1, but be safe. Allow extra time to get where you are going, stay off your mobile devices (unless you are hands-free), and keep an eye out for other drivers and animals. And, if there's something you really want to see, pull over to the side of the road.

What are your picks for the most dangerous roads in Maine? What about the rest of New England? Let us know your thoughts through the radio station app or on Facebook.