One Man Died and Two Injured after Truck Hits Tree in Maine

A 29-year-old man died and two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night in Auburn after a truck hit a tree. The Auburn Police Department said the single-vehicle accident happened around 8:15 pm on Merrow Road.

Two Passenger Injured and One Died after Truck Hit a Tree

The 24-year-old driver lost control of the pickup truck and hit a tree. A 17-year-old passenger and the driver were transported to Maine Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. They were both released.

29-Year-Old was Ejected from the Vehicle and Died at the Scene

The front passenger was a 29-year-old man who was ejected from the truck. He died at the scene, according to WGME News.

Crash Investigation

Their names have not been released. Police said they are notifying the family. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app