One Man Died and Two Injured after Truck Hits Tree in Maine
A 29-year-old man died and two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night in Auburn after a truck hit a tree. The Auburn Police Department said the single-vehicle accident happened around 8:15 pm on Merrow Road.
Two Passenger Injured and One Died after Truck Hit a Tree
The 24-year-old driver lost control of the pickup truck and hit a tree. A 17-year-old passenger and the driver were transported to Maine Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. They were both released.
29-Year-Old was Ejected from the Vehicle and Died at the Scene
The front passenger was a 29-year-old man who was ejected from the truck. He died at the scene, according to WGME News.
Crash Investigation
Their names have not been released. Police said they are notifying the family. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Get our free mobile app
- ALSO READ: Caribou Man in Possession of Drugs Tried to Flee from Police
- READ MORE: Monster Truck Nitro Tour at Spud Speedway in Caribou
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.