Northern Maine COVID-19 Cases Continue to Spike – CDC Report

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to drive a surge in new cases in Maine, especially among those who have yet to be vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Wednesday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention included 433 new coronavirus cases and two additional COVID-19 deaths, including one death in Aroostook County.

There were 69 new infections reported in the County and three more hospitalizations. New cases peaked in August with 455 Aroostook County residents testing positive for the virus, comparable to January's total.

Neighboring Penobscot County saw the highest numbers in the state, with 91 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and two additional hospitalizations, according to the Maine CDC report.

As of Tuesday night, 142 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 66 of those patients were in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new cases in Maine is now over 280 per day. Health officials continue to urge Mainers to get vaccinated, wear face masks in indoor public spaces and take other measures to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading and to ease the burden on hospitals.

All Maine counties are now seeing high or substantial transmission of COVID-19, and are under CDC recommendations to wear face masks in indoor public settings.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported three new cases and 26 recoveries on Tuesday. Active cases in the province have dropped to 137 with three people in hospital. The government says 90% of the new cases reported since July 1st involve people who were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Public Health has announced the Moderna vaccine is now available for children 12 years old and up through the regional health authorities. Previously, only the Pfizer vaccine had been approved for youth between 12 and 18.