Northern Maine Class A Softball Heal Point Standings – May 23
There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Softball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of softball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games. Here are the Class A North Softball Heal Point standings for games entered through Sunday May 22nd
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Brunswick
|11-0
|160.993
|2
|Bangor
|7-5
|118.086
|3
|Hampden Academy
|9-3
|114.437
|4
|Skowhegan
|11-1
|111.790
|5
|Oxford Hills
|10-2
|92.420
|6
|Edward Little
|6-7
|52.964
|7
|Brewer
|3-9
|50.345
|8
|Messalonskee
|3-9
|32.638
|9
|Mt. Ararat
|3-9
|21.047
|10
|Lewiston
|3-8
|18.636
|11
|Camden Hills
|1-8
|10.740
|12
|Mt.Blue
|0-11
|0.000
