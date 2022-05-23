Northern Maine Class A Softball Heal Point Standings – May 23

There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Softball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of softball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games. Here are the Class A North Softball Heal Point standings for games entered through Sunday May 22nd

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Brunswick 11-0 160.993 2 Bangor 7-5 118.086 3 Hampden Academy 9-3 114.437 4 Skowhegan 11-1 111.790 5 Oxford Hills 10-2 92.420 6 Edward Little 6-7 52.964 7 Brewer 3-9 50.345 8 Messalonskee 3-9 32.638 9 Mt. Ararat 3-9 21.047 10 Lewiston 3-8 18.636 11 Camden Hills 1-8 10.740 12 Mt.Blue 0-11 0.000