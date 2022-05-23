If You Bought Jif Peanut Butter in Maine, Check Your Jars – Mine Was Recalled

I have been eating Jif peanut butter ever since I can remember. Back when I was a kid it came in glass jars but had the same iconic logo back then that it still does today. I even remember the old commercials where a man would do a blind taste test with mothers who were shopping to ask them which peanut butter they think tastes better. They built a long ad campaign with the slogan "Choosy moms choose Jif." I guess my mom was choosy.

Well all these years, Jif let me down a little this week.

A recall of some jars of Jif was announced this week because of potential salmonella contamination. So I checked the lot two jars I had in the house that I bought at Hannaford to see if they were affected. One was almost gone and the other hadn't been opened.

Jeff Parsons Jeff Parsons loading...

The recalled jars of Jif Lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 and have 425 as the fifth through seventh digits. The jar on the left is our nearly empty jar that has been recalled and the one on the right is the one that I bought this week which is not recalled because it does not have the number 425 in it.

JIF Peanut Butter Lot Numbers loading...

So, too late. We had nearly polished off the jar that could potentially have salmonella contamination. Both Michele and eat a lot of peanut butter, typically on graham crackers. Our stomachs have both felt a little weird lately. There's no guarantee that is was the peanut butter, especially since we both recently had COVID, but it made us wonder.

The CDC says that if you have a jar of Jif that has the lot numbers affected, throw it away and wash all the surfaces the jar came in contact with. They also say that most people infected with salmonella get diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps but most people recover without treatment within four to seven days.

Most of us should be fine, but the CDC says if you ate potentially contaminated Jif and experience diarrhea, a fever of 102, vomiting, inability to keep liquids down, or have signs of dehydration, to contact your health care provider.

