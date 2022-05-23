Franchy’s Walk-Off Grand Slam Gives Red Sox 5th Straight Win 8-4 Over Mariners [VIDEO]

When Eugeneio Suarez hit a 2-out solo home run of of Hansel Robles in the top of the 9th to tie the score 3-3 Red Sox fans started to panic. The level increased in the bottom of the 9th when the Red Sox didn't score. After all, the Red Sox were 0-7 in extra inning games in 2022.

But, this is the "new look" Red Sox. Both teams scored 1 run in the 10th inning, and with 2-out and the bases loaded, Franchy Cordero hit his 1st career walk-off, a grand slam into the right field bleachers, to give Boston a 8-4 win over the Mariners in 10 innings!

Nathan Eovaldi coming off of his worst start of the year where he allowed 5 home runs bounced back and pitched well. He went 6.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 11, a career high and walked just 1. His strikeout of Julio Rodriguez in the 2nd inning was his 1000th of his career.

Jake Diekman pitched the 10th inning and picked up the win.

Trevor Story was 1-4 and hit a solo home run in the 6th inning to give the Red Sox a then 3-2 lead He has 5 homers and 13 runs driven in, in his last 4 games.

Christian Arroyo hit a solo homer in the 2nd inning.

Kike Hernandez was 2-5 with a double and a game tying RBI in the 10th inning.

The Red Sox were without JD Martinez (back spasms) and Alex Verdugo in the game.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox are off on Monday. They open a 3-game series in Chicago on Tuesday night before returning home for a 7-game homestand on Friday May 27th with 5 games against the Orioles and 2 games with the Cincinnati Reds. Pregame Tuesday with the White Sox begins at 7:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 8:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.