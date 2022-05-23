Northern Maine Class B Baseball Heal Points – May 23

Northern Maine Class B Baseball Heal Points &#8211; May 23

Ellsworth-Old Town Baseball April 30, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Baseball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of baseball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games.

All teams qualify for the playoffs. Best of luck

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Ellsworth11-1171.290
2Cony11-1123.320
3Old Town7-5117.057
4Nokomis9-3112.985
5Lawrence9-394.168
6MDI5-677.113
7John Bapst8-472.476
8Hermon6-559.351
9Caribou3-1050.377
10Foxcroft Academy6-550.260
11Waterville4-948.155
12Oceanside4-840.766
13Winslow3-828.811
14Belfast3-1024.133
15Presque Isle1-1120.166
