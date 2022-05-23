Northern Maine Class B Baseball Heal Points – May 23
There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Baseball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday June 1st. There's still a lot of baseball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games.
All teams qualify for the playoffs. Best of luck
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Ellsworth
|11-1
|171.290
|2
|Cony
|11-1
|123.320
|3
|Old Town
|7-5
|117.057
|4
|Nokomis
|9-3
|112.985
|5
|Lawrence
|9-3
|94.168
|6
|MDI
|5-6
|77.113
|7
|John Bapst
|8-4
|72.476
|8
|Hermon
|6-5
|59.351
|9
|Caribou
|3-10
|50.377
|10
|Foxcroft Academy
|6-5
|50.260
|11
|Waterville
|4-9
|48.155
|12
|Oceanside
|4-8
|40.766
|13
|Winslow
|3-8
|28.811
|14
|Belfast
|3-10
|24.133
|15
|Presque Isle
|1-11
|20.166
Get our free mobile app