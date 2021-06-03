UPDATE: Northern Light AR Gould Hospital COVID-19 Outbreak

There are now nine cases of COVID-19 associated with an outbreak at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said, “Of those nine cases, four of them are among staff members." The four AR Gould employees who tested positive for the virus had not been vaccinated, according to the CDC.

State health officials are working with the hospital to test anyone in and around the medical/surgical unit where the outbreak appears to be focused.

The Presque Isle hospital remains closed to visitors except in the women and children’s unit.