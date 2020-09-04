New Hires This Fall at NMCC

This fall Northern Maine Community College welcomes two new full-time faculty members, and one staff member to the team. “Each of these team members brings a level of expertise and insight that we depend on to maintain our position as a leader in higher education, and we’re excited to have them aboard,” stated NMCC President Timothy Crowley.

Michelle Soucy joins NM as nursing faculty after working as a nurse educator and recruiter for Cary Medical Center in Caribou. Previously in her career, she worked for Northern Light A.R. Gould (formerly TAMC) as the manager of the day surgery unit and recovery room. Originally from Presque Isle, Soucy graduated from NMCC’s nursing program, and continued her education at UMFK to earn her bachelor’s degree. “Without NM, I don’t know if I would have pursued an education,” Soucy said. “I had two small children when I started, bills to pay, and a four-year degree was not an option at the time. My career has been good to me, and I’m excited to bring it full circle and give back to the students and the school.”

Jason Sargent is the new instructor of the automotive collision repair program, after working as an adjunct instructor for several years. Originally from Wade, with his father being a mechanic, Sargent decided to begin his automotive education at the Caribou Technology Center during high school. He continued his education at NMCC, and graduated with an associate’s degree from the automotive collision repair program. After almost 23 years working at, and managing, a body shop in the County, Sargent looks forward to getting more young people involved in the trade. “There’s plenty of work in the field,” he says. “Most body shops are always looking for help, and I’d like to get more people involved.”

Abby Clark joins NMCC as a senior administrative secretary, supporting offices of both the president and the academic dean. Originally from Mapleton, Clark earned her bachelor’s degree from UMPI in business administration and spent ten years working at a local law firm. She previously worked for NMCC, but accepted a job at the local district court in 2019. When offered this role, she decided to return to the college.

“We enthusiastically welcome and celebrate these members of the NMCC team,” said President Crowley.

NMCC offers over 30 programs of study and works closely with business and industry to meet the challenges facing today’s workforce. To learn more visit nmcc.edu.