New Hampshire A-List Actor Adam Sandler Just Went Viral Over a Jar of Pickles

Unfortunately, more often than not, when people come into money or make it big, you always hear stories about how their ego gets the best of them or they forget where they came from and completely change into "diva mode."

Celebrities with good personalities

Not everyone travels down that path, though. For example, one of the most-mentioned Hollywood A-listers that is said to also be one of the best human beings on the planet is Keanu Reeves. Regardless of how massive of a superstar Keanu has become, he's still not above doing grunt work on set, and People just reported that he gifted his John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt team with $10,000 (each) Rolex watches.

Thankfully, Keanu isn't the only celebrity that hasn't lost sight of who he is because of fame. There's another A-lister who considers Manchester, New Hampshire his hometown, and is just as good of a human as Keanu, but in a different way.

Adam Sandler went viral because of a jar of pickles

Even though a simple Google search tends to point out that the picture in question is almost 8 years old from when he was filming the movie The Cobbler, a recent meme of Adam Sandler eating from a jar of pickles while walking on the street is going viral and making the rounds this week. Why?

To show how someone so successful can remain so humble.

The man is almost worth HALF A BILLION DOLLARS and honestly still dresses like someone you'd find walking around New Hampshire.

Jeremy Piven was recently robbed of $20K in clothing

In fact, just for comparison's sake, actor Jeremy Piven, who may best be known for his role of Ari Gold on the hit show Entourage, is worth $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That's $390 million less than Adam Sandler. Yet, according to TMZ, burglars recently broke into Jeremy's LA home and swiped $20,000 in clothes.

That's not a knock to Jeremy. his way of life or his personality, but it's just a contrast to how absolutely down-to-earth Adam is. If burglars break into his home, as opposed to Jeremy's $20K in clothing, thieves are probably getting away with the UNH shirt he wore in Grown Ups. He's just that humble.

In a world where you can choose to be anything, no matter what your future holds, always be Adam Sandler walking down the street eating a jar of pickles.

