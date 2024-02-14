Popular Candy Sold in Maine May Be Linked to Cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that an ingredient in this popular Pine Tree State candy may potentially cause cancer.

Get our free mobile app

As concerning as that sounds, first, we need to set some groundwork. What is the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and why does what they say matter?

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

The FDA is a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. According to the mission statement on their website, they are "responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation."

Additionally, the FDA is also responsible for "advancing the public health by helping to speed innovations that make medical products more effective, safer, and more affordable, and by helping the public get the accurate, science-based information they need to use medical products and foods to maintain and improve their health."

Food And Drug Administration Headquarters In Maryland Getty Images loading...

Now, which popular candy sold in Maine may be linked to causing cancer?

According to a Consumer Affairs report published in April 2023, additional reports have expressed concern about the safety of Easter staple candies like PEEPS, due to the presence of 'Red Dye 3,' a known carcinogen.

Consumer Groups, Scientists Call On Peeps Candies To Stop Use Of Red Dye 3 Getty Images loading...

The FDA has evidence suggesting it can cause cancer in laboratory animals, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has linked it to DNA damage in human breast cancer cells. Despite being banned in products like lipsticks, 'Red Dye 3' is still widely used in popular candies such as PEEPS, prompting calls from various organizations for its removal from the list of approved food color additives.

The FDA and NIH have raised alarms about the safety of 'Red Dye 3' due to its potential carcinogenic properties and DNA-damaging abilities.

Consumer Groups, Scientists Call On Peeps Candies To Stop Use Of Red Dye 3 Getty Images loading...

In another April 2023 report, Just Born Quality Confections, the manufacturer of PEEPS, pushed back against the report, stating:

(Red Dye 3) is currently an approved colorant for use in candy by the FDA. We manufacture all our candies in compliance with FDA regulations, sourcing our ingredients and packaging exclusively from reputable suppliers who adhere to high quality and safety standards.

Just Born Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Marshmallow Peeps Candy Getty Images loading...

In October 2023, Just Born Quality Confections walked back their stance, stating that:

For Easter 2024, of all our PEEPS offerings, two colors will contain (Red Dye 3) – Pink and Lavender. All Just Born products, including Pink and Lavender PEEPS, comply with FDA guidelines and use only FD&C certified color. HOT TAMALES no longer contain (Red Dye 3). You will begin to see the updated ingredient list on store shelves in the coming months.

Consumer Groups, Scientists Call On Peeps Candies To Stop Use Of Red Dye 3 Getty Images loading...

And continued by indicating that it will no longer use Red Dye 3 in any of its products after Easter 2024.

8 Peeps Products Containing a Carcinogen Called Red Dye #3 While still legal for use in food in the United States, Red Dye #3 has been known to cause cancer in animals. It's found in these Peeps products. A quick check of local Walmart, Albertsons and Fred Meyer websites show that at least six of these varieties are still available in the Treasure Valley leading up to Easter 2023. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Foods You Can No Longer Buy In Maine

11 Items You Should NEVER Buy at a Maine Dollar Store There are a lot of great things that you can find at your local Pine Tree State dollar store; however, these are items you should probably pass on.