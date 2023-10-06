How Are Your New Year Resolutions Looking, Maine?

As we've crossed the three-quarters mark of the year, it's time for a wellness check on the goals you set for yourself nine months ago.

Get our free mobile app

The official three-quarters point occurred on October 1st, leaving us with less than a quarter of the year before we begin contemplating new New Year Resolutions. How are the commitments you made over 270 days ago holding up?

Credit: David Dee Delgado / Getty Credit: David Dee Delgado / Getty loading...

I firmly believe in the ability to adapt and adjust our goals based on changes in our lives, whether expected or unexpected. We shouldn't be bound by something we envisioned back in January, especially if those resolutions were made on New Year's Eve after a couple of celebratory drinks.

We've previously discussed the concept of "Mid-Year Resolutions," suggesting that halfway through the year is an opportune time to reassess our goals and make more appropriate decisions that align with our current circumstances. Just as a baseball manager replaces an ineffective pitcher, it's time to shake things up and grant ourselves a fresh start. Now, we find ourselves halfway between that point and the start of the new year, so why not consider "Mid-Mid-Year Resolutions"?

Or something along those lines.

Credit: David Dee Delgado / Getty Credit: David Dee Delgado / Getty loading...

If you've achieved what you set out to do, kudos! You've done an amazing job. But if you haven't, don't worry. Remember, the aim isn't to beat yourself up over unmet expectations. Instead, it's about finding resolutions that truly resonate with who you are at this moment, not who you were nine months ago.

So, what are your thoughts? Are you already contemplating what changes you'll make for the NEXT year? Or are you going to make those changes now while we're still in 2023? There's plenty of time left in the year to make it count.

Popular New Year's Resolutions Popular New Year's Resolutions Gallery Credit: Mikael Donnovan

13 Popular Traditions and Beliefs Done to Ring in the New Year Popular New Year's Traditions and Beliefs Done to Ring in the New Year Gallery Credit: Mikael Donnovan