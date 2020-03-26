New Brunswick Upgrades for Potential Flooding during Pandemic

New Brunswick's premier says his government will do whatever is necessary to protect citizens if there is spring flooding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blaine Higgs says so far, melting conditions have been typical for March and he hopes that continues.

Higgs says the provincial Department of Environment and Local Government has upgraded equipment and software to enable flood forecasters to work from home.

New Brunswick has experienced a number of years of record flooding along the Saint John River, affecting properties and closing roads, including a section of the Trans-Canada Highway.