New Brunswick Election Results

Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservative party will form a majority government when the New Brunswick legislature resumes.

The PCs earned 27 seats in Monday's election, two more than they needed to clinch the majority.

According to Elections NB results, the three other parties collected a total of 22 seats. This slim majority is enough to give Higgs the governmental stability he asked the province to grant him when he called the election last month.

The Premier-Elect said he will put his cabinet together over the next few weeks.