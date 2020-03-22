New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Update on COVID-19, 22 March 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – No new presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province today. There are still 17 cases in New Brunswick: nine confirmed and eight presumptive. So far there have been 865 tests conducted in the province.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, reminds New Brunswickers to stay home and engage in proper social distancing practices to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“All of us can take simple actions that can help stop the spread of any type of communicable disease,” said Russell. “Regular hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, practice social distancing by maintaining two-metres from others and staying home (self-isolating) when you are sick can greatly reduce the risk of infection spreading.”

To limit the spread of COVID-19, all non-essential travel between Canada and the United States is restricted, until further notice.

People who are returning to New Brunswick from international travel are required to self-isolate at home for 14 days. This means they must not make any stops, including at the grocery store or pharmacy. They must go directly home and connect with a relative, friend or volunteer to help them with any required errands.

Many New Brunswickers are returning from a lengthy stay in the southern United States or elsewhere. Over the 14 days they need to monitor themselves and their families closely for symptoms, which include a fever, or cough or difficulty breathing. Anyone with those symptoms can:

use the Government of New Brunswick’s online self-assessment tool at www.gnb.ca/coronavirus ;

make a virtual appointment with their primary care provider; or;

call Tele-Care at 8-1-1 to speak with a registered nurse.

It is imperative that people remain home, self-isolating until directed otherwise by a health professional.

Everyone entering New Brunswick from outside Canada will be given a brochure explaining all the measures associated with COVID-19 and the State of Emergency. The objective is to ensure appropriate actions are taken to address the pandemic.

The provincial government will have a phone line available on Monday, March 23, which New Brunswickers can call if they have concerns about people not complying with the state of emergency orders. In the meantime, concerned individuals can remind returning travellers of their responsibility to do their part to keep everyone safe by staying in their homes. All residents, including those who have travelled and those who have not, are reminded to follow the guidelines laid out in the orders.

Russell is encouraging people to look after themselves and others, both physically and mentally.

“I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air,” said Russell. “Several things are closed but the outdoors is not one of them! There are many activities that you and your family can do outside that still respect social distancing practices. Go for a walk or hike, do yoga in the backyard or look for signs of spring.”

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.