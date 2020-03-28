New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

As of March 28, there are six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick with 51 total cases. There's a new toll-free line in operation for health-care workers.

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Testing at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has identified six new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 51. Two people who had COVID-19 have since recovered.

The new cases are under investigation and further details will be forthcoming:

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 1 (southeast).

An individual aged 70-79 in Zone 1 (southeast).

An individual aged 20-29 in Zone 2 (south).

An individual aged 20-29 in Zone 2 (south).

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 2 (south).

An individual aged 70-79 in Zone 2 (south).

“I cannot emphasize strongly enough how important it is to continue to follow the guidelines regarding physical distancing, remaining at home and frequent hand-washing,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “These practices will save lives.”

Russell announced on March 27 that the province has revised its testing protocols to protect health-care workers and to help slow the pace of transmission. Workers who have direct contact with patients and who have developed COVID-19 symptoms since March 20, are directed to immediately self-isolate. This includes employees of regional health authorities, long-term care facilities, the Extra-Mural program, First Nation communities; Ambulance New Brunswick, community physicians and pharmacists.

Health-care workers who are self-employed or employed by other organizations and who have developed COVID-19 symptoms since March 20, are also directed to immediately self-isolate.

Unless directed otherwise by their employer, workers in the health-care sector may call 1-833-475-0724 if they have developed the following symptoms:

fever with a temperature of 38°C or higher;

a new or worsening cough;

shortness of breath.

Employees who are not in the health-care field should follow their normal processes for reporting absences to their managers due to illness. They should not call the toll-free number designated for health-care workers. The toll-free line is also not for employees who have questions regarding pay, entitlements, or other concerns.

In view of the good weather this weekend, Russell suggested people enjoy the outdoors while practising physical distancing.

Food production

Agriculture, aquaculture, fishing and processing operations are essential services and are permitted to continue; however, workplaces must take measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“I thank New Brunswick’s farmers, harvesters, aquaculturists and processors for their dedication in providing high-quality and safe products to families across the province in these critical times,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “They play an important role in keeping New Brunswickers healthy. We will continue to work with these sectors to address challenges as they arise.”

In addition to operating loans for small businesses announced by the provincial government, the federal government announced earlier this week that it has enhanced Farm Credit Canada’s lending capacity by an additional $5 billion to ensure producers, agribusinesses and food processors continue to have access to capital. Businesses facing financial pressure may call 1-888-332-3301 to discuss their situation and options.

More information for the agriculture and agri-food sector is available online.

More information for businesses on how to maintain safe workspaces is available online.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.