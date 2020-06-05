New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The state of emergency mandatory order allowing the province to move to the next phase of its recovery plan was renewed and revised.

During this phase of the yellow level, more restrictions are being eased, subject to maintaining physical distancing measures, general guidelines from Public Health and the Guidelines for New Brunswick Workplaces issued by WorkSafeNB.

Effective on Tuesday, June 9, the requirement to wear a face covering in any location in which physical distancing of 2 metres is not possible, is extended to everyone entering a building open to the general public. People must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose. Children under the age of two, children of any age while attending licensed early education and child care facilities, and those unable to wear face coverings due to medical issues are exempt from these requirements.

Effective Friday, June 5:

Indoor gatherings in private homes of 10 people or fewer are permitted.

Outdoor public gatherings of 50 people or fewer will be permitted with physical distancing.

Religious services, including wedding and funerals, of 50 people or fewer may take place indoors or outdoors with physical distancing.

Elective surgeries and other non-emergency health-care services will increase.

Outdoor visits with up to two visitors for residents in long-term care facilities will be permitted with physical distancing, if the facilities are able to do so.

Low-contact team sports will be permitted. Sports may operate as per the guidance provided by their respective national or provincial organizations if they identify means to limit the number and intensity of close contact during play. Players should check with their local organization to ensure it will be operating. All provincial, regional and local leagues shall maintain operational plans. Sport organizations can contact the Sport and Recreation Branch of the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture for more information. Youth leagues must ensure that spectators are limited to one accompanying adult per child.

The following will be permitted to open: swimming pools, saunas and waterparks (gathering limit of 50 people per separate activity area). gyms, yoga and dance studios. rinks and indoor recreational facilities (gathering limit of 50 people per separate activity area, and gathering limit of 50 spectators). pool halls and bowling alleys.



Zone 5 (Campbellton region)

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 136 and 121 have recovered. There has been one death, and the number of active cases is 14, which are all in Zone 5. Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 32,954 tests have been conducted.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest data on confirmed cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick is available online.