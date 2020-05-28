New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The new cases are:

an individual under 19 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region);

an individual between 40 and 49 in Zone 5; and

an individual over 90 in Zone 5.

“We all have a responsibility to take care of ourselves and to look out for each other,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

The current active cases appear to have a connection to a health-care professional who worked in the Restigouche area. The person travelled to Quebec earlier this month and did not self isolate upon return.

“Information on this health-care professional has been passed along to the RCMP to determine exactly what took place, and whether charges are warranted,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “I understand the person’s employer is also looking into the matter and I am confident the appropriate steps to address this incident will be taken.”

Zone 5 transitioned back to Orange level on Wednesday under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5 only:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Officials from WorkSafeNB and the Department of Public Safety are in the area to ensure compliance. They will closely monitor and assess the situation in the days ahead. Those with concerns can contact a toll-free information line by calling 1-844-462-8387 or by emailing helpaide@gnb.ca.

All other zones in New Brunswick will remain at the current Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed. As a result of the outbreak, activities previously scheduled to be permitted on May 29 will be delayed by one week to June 5. This will allow for the time required to determine the extent of the current outbreak. The activities being delayed are:

Outdoor public gatherings of 50 people or fewer.

Indoor religious services, including weddings and funerals, of 50 people or fewer.

Low-contact team sports.

Openings being delayed include:

swimming pools, saunas and waterparks

gyms, yoga and dance studios

rinks and indoor recreational facilities

pool halls and bowling alleys

Campbellton Regional Hospital

The emergency department at the Campbellton Regional Hospital is closed until further notice due to the increased risk of COVID-19. Non-urgent or elective health-care services at the hospital have also been put on hold. For now, patients seeking emergency care are asked to visit the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst.

“I know that many health-care workers in Zone 5 and their families are concerned about their potential exposure to the virus,” said Higgs. “They are doing the right thing by getting tested, and self-isolating until they have the results. Health-care workers in Bathurst are being asked to take on additional patients while their colleagues in Campbellton are unable to work. I thank the many professionals in the health-care field throughout our province who have been working tirelessly throughout this pandemic.”

State of emergency extended

The declaration of emergency under the Emergency Measures Act has been extended for another 14 days. Both cabinet and the all-party cabinet committee have approved the extension. New Brunswick has been under a state of emergency since March 19.

The latest version of the declaration is available online.

Legislative assembly

The legislative session is adjourned until June 9 to allow the all-party COVID cabinet committee, members of the legislative assembly and government employees to continue to respond to COVID-19.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19, including the latest data on confirmed cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick is available online.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

To date, 23,693 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick. There have been 126 confirmed cases. The number of active cases is six and 120 people have recovered from their illness. None of the active cases are in hospital.