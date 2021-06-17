New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswickers who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before May 1 are reminded they can now book an appointment for their second dose through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

“As the number of fully vaccinated New Brunswickers increases and as travel restrictions and border measures are eased, we expect there will be more COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “This is why it’s important for all New Brunswickers who are able to get their second dose to do so once they are eligible. Those who are not vaccinated will be at highest risk for having severe symptoms and hospitalization.”

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose. If possible, residents are asked to book an appointment at the same pharmacy or clinic at which they received their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

If you received Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, you can book an appointment for either vaccine for your second dose. They work the same way and have similar levels of safety and effectiveness.

Phase 2 on the path to Green

The provincial government’s second phase on the path toward the Green level of the COVID-19 recovery plan went into effect on Wednesday, June 16, at midnight.

“I want to remind New Brunswickers that we need to continue to wear a mask in public indoor places, maintain two metres of physical distance from others, wash our hands regularly, get tested when we have symptoms and get a second vaccine dose when we are eligible,” said Russell.

Children under 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated. As long as all people travelling with children under 12 have been vaccinated, the group can travel with no impact and are not required to isolate.

Full details about the province’s path to Green are available online.

Residents of Avignon and Témiscouata should register travel

Residents of the Avignon and Témiscouata regional counties in Quebec are included in New Brunswick’s travel bubble. However, it is highly recommended that travellers from these regions or New Brunswickers returning home after travelling to these regions should register their travel so border officials can more easily determine if travellers are from these areas. This helps make screening faster at crossings and will keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible.

These travellers are exempt from isolation, regardless of their vaccination status, provided that they have not been outside of these areas in the previous 14 days.

Only travel within the four Atlantic provinces is exempt from registration.

Four new cases

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 60-69.

All four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,309. Since yesterday, one person has recovered for a total of 2,202 recoveries. There have been 45 deaths, and the number of active cases is 61. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,171 tests were conducted for a total of 354,805.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order. New Brunswick is in Phase 2 on the path to Green.