New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported that 73.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Another 9,664 people need to receive their first dose to reach the 75 per cent mark, which is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

Anyone eligible for a vaccine who has not already received their first dose can book an appointment online through a Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinic or by contacting a participating pharmacy. Walk-in clinics are also available for those who wish to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of locations, including dates and times, is available online.

One new case

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Friday.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 50-59 and is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,284. Since yesterday, five people have recovered for a total of 2,142 recoveries. There have been 44 deaths, and the number of active cases is 97. Four patients in total are hospitalized. Three patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,336 tests were conducted for a total of 348,837.

Vaccination clinics for students at middle and high schools

Busing to walk-in vaccination clinics will be offered throughout the week of June 14-18 for students between the ages of 12 and 15. Since the busing and schedules will be based upon the availability of clinics in each community, school staff will communicate directly with families to inform them of opportunities for students to participate. Participating students must bring their signed consent form and Medicare card to school on the day busing is provided. Families with existing appointments are encouraged to keep them if possible.

“Everyone 12 and older has a role to play in helping our schools get back to normal in September,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. “We are making it easier for eligible students to get vaccinated so that we can get back to having school plays, concerts and more engagement with the community.”

Cumberland County, Nova Scotia to be included in first phase of Path to Green

Following a decision this week, Cumberland County in Nova Scotia has been added to the first phase of New Brunswick’s Path to Green. The first phase will come into effect once 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a vaccine.

The rest of Nova Scotia will not be included until the province reaches the second phase.

Under the loosened restrictions, people who travel to New Brunswick from Cumberland County; Prince Edward Island; Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Avignon and Témiscouata regions in Quebec will not be required to isolate or be tested.

“Cabinet and the all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19 have made the decision to include Cumberland County in this first phase due to its low case counts,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

Travel registration will still be required.

Get our free mobile app

COVID-19 testing in Nackawic

A temporary, outdoor COVID-19 testing clinic has been set up in the parking lot of the Nackawic Health Centre, 135 Otis Dr., in response to recent possible public exposures in the area.

The testing clinic will be by appointment only and will be open Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure in the region, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 for an appointment. When requesting a test online, please select “Nackawic” as your preferred site. When you are called for an appointment, indicate that you wish to be tested at the temporary site in Nackawic.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.