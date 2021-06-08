New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported that 70.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Another 28,812 people need to receive their first dose in order to reach the 75 per cent mark, which is necessary in order to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

Anyone eligible for a vaccine who has not already received their first dose can book an appointment online through a Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinic or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

“We are thankful to everyone who has received their first dose and for those that continue to encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Even if you have been vaccinated, you can still help. If you know someone who doesn’t drive, offer them a lift and if they are unable to book an appointment online themselves, offer to help. We have made tremendous progress, let’s continue the drive to 75.”

One new case

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 70-79 and is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,267. Since yesterday, 13 people have recovered for a total of 2,123 recoveries. There have been 44 deaths, and the number of active cases is 99. Four patients in total are hospitalized. Three patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,384 tests were conducted for a total of 345,313.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.

