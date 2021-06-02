New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, encourage anyone 12 or older who has not yet received their first dose of a vaccine to book an appointment now.

The first phase on the province’s path toward the Green level of the COVID-19 recovery plan is expected to come into effect on June 7, as long as at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a vaccine; hospitalizations remain low; and all health zones remain at the Yellow level.

As of Wednesday, 64.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received a first dose.

“If we want to hit our first goal and move into the first phase on our path to Green by Monday, June 7, we all need to participate by rolling up our sleeves,” said Shephard. “We are on the cusp of taking this first big step and we are depending on New Brunswickers to get us there.”

“We have spaces in our clinics and sufficient vaccines in stock to reach our targets, but we need the participation of every eligible New Brunswicker, young and old,” said Russell. “If you want to get back to a more normal life, get vaccinated. Then encourage everyone you know to follow your example.”

Appointments can be booked online through Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinics or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

If an eligible individual, or a parent or guardian acting on their behalf, is unable to book an appointment at a clinic online, they may call 1-833-437-1424.

Vaccine guidance

New advice from the National Advisory Council on Immunization, based on recent studies in Europe, indicates that providing a second dose of vaccine that was different than the one used for the first dose is safe and effective against COVID-19. This means that New Brunswickers who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose will have the option of receiving an mRNA vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna when it is time for their second dose.

“This new advice suggests that these vaccines are interchangeable without loss of effectiveness,” said Russell. “This allows us to provide more options when administering second doses, while still giving New Brunswickers maximum protection against COVID-19.”

Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose at least eight weeks ago and are 55 or older are now eligible to receive a second dose. This is to be done with the informed consent of each eligible person.

There is currently a limited supply of AstraZeneca vaccine. To receive a second dose, schedule an appointment online at a clinic provided by the Vitalité or Horizon health networks or contact a participating pharmacy.

Information for all New Brunswickers on receiving a second dose of vaccine is expected next week.

12 new cases

Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 50-59; and

an individual 70-79.

All three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is an individual 20-29. The case is travel related.

The four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 20-29;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 70-79.

Three cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The four cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

an individual 30-39; and

an individual 70-79.

All four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,227. Since yesterday, 14 people have recovered for a total of 2,043 recoveries. There have been 43 deaths, and the number of active cases is 140. Seven patients in total are hospitalized. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 2,500 tests were conducted for a total of 338,414.

Case at Nackawic Senior High School

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Nackawic Senior High School and the school community has been notified. Today is an operational response day and learning will resume online on Thursday, June 3, and Friday, June 4. School staff will contact families directly should there be any further impact on learning.

If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Exposure notifications available online

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the virus in the following communities:

Pointe-Sapin in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

Oromocto in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

Fredericton in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

Saint-Quentin in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

Petite-Rivière-de-I’lle in Zone 6 (Acadie-Bathurst region)

Tracadie in Zone 6 (Acadie-Bathurst region)

Lamèque in Zone 6 (Acadie-Bathurst region)

Haut-Lamèque in Zone 6 (Acadie-Bathurst region)

Shippagan in Zone 6 (Acadie-Bathurst region)

Miramichi in Zone 7 (Miramichi region)

The full list of exposures, with details on locations and dates, is updated regularly and is available online.

COVID-19 testing is available for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.