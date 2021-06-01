New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health is reporting that 63.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Everyone 12 and older is now eligible to receive a first dose of the vaccine. Public Health encourages anyone who has not yet received their first dose to book an appointment online through Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinics or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

Clinics operated by the regional health authorities are currently showing availability on Wednesday, June 2, in Edmundston, Moncton, Tracadie and Saint John. Availabilities are showing on Thursday, June 3, in Bathurst, Moncton, Fredericton, Saint-Quentin, Sussex, Caraquet and Grand Manan and on Friday, June 4, in Grand Falls, Fredericton, Saint John, Bathurst, Bouctouche, Shippagan and Campbellton.

Five new cases

Public Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is an individual 20-29. The case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 50-59; and

an individual 70-79.

Both cases are under investigation

The two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are two people 40-49. One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other case is under investigation.

Revised case count

Public Health is revising the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick.

Two previously identified cases have been removed from the list because they were previously reported in other jurisdictions. One of the cases was originally reported in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and the other in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,215. Since yesterday, seven people have recovered for a total of 2,029 recoveries. There have been 43 deaths, and the number of active cases is 142. Six patients in total are hospitalized. Five patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,547 tests were conducted for a total of 335,914.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping can identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

RV Insurance, 111 King. St, Woodstock, on Friday, May 14.

Carquest, 68 Scott St., Hartford, on Friday, May 14, Saturday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 25.

Murray’s Irving, 198 Beardsley Rd., Beardsley, on Saturday, May 15.

Canadian Tire, 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on Saturday, May 15.

Nackawic Grab N Go Irving, 467 Route 105, on Tuesday, May 18, on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25.

Tow Tech Equipment, 150 Main St., Bath, on Thursday, May 20.

Zealand Grab N Go Irving, 104 Zealand Rd., on Saturday, May 22.

River Valley Automotive, 445 Route 105, Nackawic, on Wednesday, May 26.

Kedmar Ventures Ltd., 4669 Route 105, Upper Queensbury, on Friday, May 28.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

Get our free mobile app

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.