New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

The provincial government announced Wednesday that appointments can now be booked for children between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through Vitalité or Horizon health network clinics or through a participating pharmacy.

Youth aged 16 and older may book their own appointment. Children between the ages of 12 and 15 must have the consent of a parent or guardian to be vaccinated. A consent form is available online and copies of the form will also be available at regional health authority clinics.

If an eligible individual, or a parent or guardian acting on their behalf, is unable to book an appointment at a clinic online, they may call 1-833-437-1424.

“We have worked to support Public Health on their plans to vaccinate children 12 years and older and ensure families were well-informed,” said Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Dominic Cardy. “In the coming days, districts will be sending out information that will help guide parents through the registration and vaccination process.”

Walk-in appointments are not available. If you have a vaccination appointment that you cannot attend because you have been directed to self-isolate, please reschedule your appointment.

“More than half of our population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “In the weeks ahead, we will be providing second shots to increase the level of protection. But we must remember that COVID-19 is still with us, and we need to continue to follow Public Health guidance and advice to limit the spread of the virus.”

10 new cases

Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. This includes one travel-related case of a New Brunswicker who is isolating outside the province.

The six cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

three people 20-29; and

an individual 90 and over.

All six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 20-29; and

two people 40-49.

Three cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case. One case is related to travel and the individual is out of province.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,163. Since yesterday, 10 people have recovered for a total of 1,985 recoveries. There have been 43 deaths, and the number of active cases is 134. Six patients are hospitalized in total. Five patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in intensive care. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,772 tests were conducted for a total of 327,630.

Cases in schools in Zone 3

A third positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Priestman Street School in Fredericton on May 25 and the school community was notified. Public Health has directed students, staff and their families to self-isolate until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 28 to allow for contact tracing to be carried out. Students and school staff are encouraged to get tested. No in-school transmission has been determined in connection with these cases. Students will engage in distance learning for the remainder of the week.

A possible exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Bus 210 carrying students to Fredericton High School and George Street Middle School on the mornings of May 18 to 21. Any students who were on the bus on those mornings and their families have been directed by Public Health to self-isolate for 72 hours as contact tracing is carried out and to self-monitor for 14 days. Students are encouraged to get tested.

If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

AstraZeneca second doses

Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose at least eight weeks ago and are 55 or older are now eligible to receive a second dose. This is to be done with the informed consent of each eligible person.

There is currently a limited supply of AstraZeneca vaccine. To receive a second dose, schedule an appointment online at a clinic provided by the Vitalité or Horizon health networks or contact a participating pharmacy. To find out if a pharmacy has appointments available, check their website and social media channels prior to calling.

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping can identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 1 (Moncton region):

Moxie’s Grill and Bar, 10 Wyse St., Moncton, Friday, May 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tim Hortons, 170 St. George Blvd., Moncton, on Friday, May 21 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 23 between 8 a.m. and noon.

A&W, 6 Champlain St., Dieppe, on Friday, May 21 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Codiac Transpo City Bus #60, on Friday, May 21 between 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Codiac Transpo City Bus #51, on Friday, May 21 between 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

Arthurette General Store, 1450 Route 109, Red Rapids, on Tuesday, May 11 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., Sunday, May 16 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Friday, May 21 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Save Easy, 24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on Tuesday, May 11, Friday, May 14, Saturday, May 15 and Friday, May 21 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Lewis Pharmacy, 14F Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover, on Tuesday, May 11 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Friday, May 14 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

NB Liquor, 26F Tribe Rd, Perth-Andover, on Thursday, May 13 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Grant’s Service Centre, 1151 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover, Thursday, May 13 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Squeaky’s Convenience, 18F Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover, on Friday, May 14 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Castle Building Supplies, 24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover, on Friday, May 14 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 20 between noon and 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Optometry Clinic, 169 Dundonald St., Fredericton, on Thursday, May 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Head Shoppe, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton, on Friday, May 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

Outbreak declared over at University of New Brunswick residence, Fredericton campus

Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak is officially over at Magee House, an apartment-style residence at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.

On April 26, an outbreak was declared following a confirmed COVID-19 case in the residence. Staff and residents of Magee House were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been officially declared over by Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.