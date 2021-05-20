New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 70-79.

Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under; and

an individual 30-39.

Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

two people 20-29.

One case is travel related and the other is a contact of previously confirmed case.

The one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is an individual 20-29. This case is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,098. Since yesterday, six people have recovered for a total of 1,937 recoveries. There have been 43 deaths, and the number of active cases is 117. Seven patients are hospitalized in total. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,581 tests were conducted for a total of 319,871.

“As variants continue to be present in our province, everyone must continue to remain vigilant and follow public health guidance, including those who have been vaccinated,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “If you are experiencing any symptoms, I would encourage you to please get tested.”

Vaccine update

More than 50 per cent of New Brunswickers over the age of 12, which is more than 350,000 people, have now received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Four of the province’s seven health zones now have more than 50 per cent of their population vaccinated and as of today, New Brunswick had the highest percentage of its population vaccinated in the Maritimes.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.