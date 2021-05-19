New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed today that an individual over the age of 90 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) has died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 43.

“I am saddened to learn that another person has lost their life as a result of COVID-19,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I offer my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual.”

“Each loss experienced in our province due to COVID-19 is tragic, especially for the loved ones of the person who has died,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I ask all New Brunswickers to join me in extending heartfelt condolences to those who are grieving this loss.”

Eight new cases

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is an individual 50-59. The case is travel related and the individual is out of province.

The six cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

two people 40-49; and

an individual 70-79.

Five of the six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other one is travel related.

The one case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is an individual 50-59. This case is a contact of a previously confirmed case

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,091 Since yesterday, 12 people have recovered for a total of 1,931 recoveries. There have been 43 deaths, and the number of active cases is 116. Eleven patients are hospitalized in total. Seven patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit. Four patients are hospitalized out of province, with one in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,791 tests were conducted for a total of 318,290

Case at Fredericton Christian Academy (Zone 3)

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the Fredericton Christian Academy on May 18 and the school community has been notified. The school is closed today, and on May 20 and 21, to allow for contact tracing to be completed. Public Health is advising all students and staff, and their households, to isolate until further communication is received from either Public Health or the school and to self-monitor for symptoms until May 28. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health with separate instructions.

Travel between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia

Beginning today, anyone travelling between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia at Sackville-Amherst and at Baie-Verte-Tidnish Road may notice increased screening. To avoid disruptions, travellers entering the province need an approved New Brunswick Travel Registration and any supporting documentation.

Travel between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick continues to be restricted. Before you leave, make sure you are permitted to travel and check the travel restrictions that apply to your destination.

Frequent travellers between the two provinces may be eligible for a special pass to expedite travel during peak traffic periods. More information is available online.

Get our free mobile app

Exposure notifications

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping can identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

Irving Big Stop Blue Canoe restaurant, 415 Nevers Rd., Waasis, on Friday, May 14, between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Pizza Delight, 243 St. Mary’s St., Fredericton on Friday, May 14, between noon p.m. and 2 p.m.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even it they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

People experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.