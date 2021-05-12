New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. This includes two travel related cases of New Brunswickers who are isolating outside the province.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 30-39; and

an individual 60-69.

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is an out-of-province travel case.

The five cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29;

three people 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

Three cases are travel related, including one which is out-of-province, one is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other one is under investigation.

The two cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are two people 60-69. Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,024. Since yesterday, 22 people have recovered for a total of 1,859 recoveries. There have been 41 deaths, and the number of active cases is 123. Eleven patients are hospitalized in total. Seven patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit. Four patients are hospitalized out of province. Yesterday, 1,483 tests were conducted for a total of 308,173.

Public Health reminds New Brunswickers of the importance of getting tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

“Although the entire province is in the yellow alert level, we must all continue to do our part to slow the spread by following public health guidance and by getting vaccinated once we are eligible,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Don’t take any chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and members of your community. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please get tested.”

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.