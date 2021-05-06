New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed Thursday that an individual 80-89 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 40.

The person was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls.

“I am saddened to learn we have lost another person to this virus,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “I join all New Brunswickers in extending heartfelt condolences to those who are mourning the loss of their loved one.”

“I encourage all New Brunswickers to keep this person’s grieving family and friends in their thoughts and prayers,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I share my sincere sympathies with everyone who has been affected by this loss.”

11 new cases

Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. This includes 10 travel-related cases of New Brunswick workers who are isolating outside the province. Their cases are included in the totals of the health zones of their home communities.

The two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 40-49.

One case is under investigation and the other is travel related.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 50-59. This case is travel related.

The one case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is an individual 50-59. This case is travel related.

The seven cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

three people 40-49; and

two people 50-59.

All these cases are travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,980. Since yesterday, 13 people have recovered for a total of 1,797 recoveries. There have been 40 deaths, and the number of active cases is 142. Six patients are hospitalized, including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,598 tests were conducted for a total of 300,616.

Confirmed case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19

The Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory in Moncton confirmed a case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19. The Zone 6 (Bathurst region) case had been previously reported.

Children 12 to 15 now eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Children aged 12 to 15 who have a complex medical condition or two or more chronic conditions, are now eligible to have an appointment scheduled online to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through the Vitalité or Horizon health networks.

A parent or guardian must schedule an appointment and provide consent for the vaccination of children under 16.

Children aged 12 to 15 who do not have chronic or complex medical conditions will become eligible for vaccination later this spring at the same time as all those under the age of 19.

Get our free mobile app

Reminder of Orange and Yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Orange levels but travel between areas in Orange is permitted. Travel among Yellow level areas is also permitted.