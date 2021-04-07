New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed today that an individual between 30 and 39 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 31.

“Each life lost in our province as a result of this virus is painful for those who knew and loved them,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, Marcia and I send sincere condolences to their family and friends. They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

“I offer my heartfelt sympathy to the loved ones of this person,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “This death is a sad reminder that COVID-19 does not discriminate, and that we must all continue to do everything we can to keep one another safe.”

New group eligible for vaccine

The provincial government announced today that people 70 and older may now schedule an appointment to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine online through Vitalité or Horizon Health Network or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

Individuals in this age group, or a caregiver or family member calling on their behalf, can make the appointment.

Russell reminded residents that only those who are part of an eligible group are allowed to make an appointment. Those who book an appointment at a clinic for which they are not eligible will be turned away without receiving a vaccine.

14 new cases

Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 20-29; and

an individual 40-49.

One case is travel-related and the other one is under investigation.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 70-79. This case is travel related.

The 11 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

three people 50-59;

an individual 60-69;

an individual 70-79; and

an individual 80-89.

Of the 11 cases, eight are under investigation and three are contacts of a previously confirmed case. Seven of these cases are related to the outbreak at the Foyer St-Jacques, a special care home in Edmundston.

Public Health declared an outbreak in the special care home on April 3. Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on site providing support for residents and the facility’s care team.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,679. Since yesterday, 12 people have recovered for a total of 1,484 recoveries. There have been 31 deaths, and the number of active cases is 163. Eighteen patients are hospitalized, including 12 in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 914 tests were conducted for a total of 263,002.

Exposure notification

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the YMCA of Greater Saint John, at 191 Churchill Blvd., on Thursday, April 1, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Reminder of Yellow and Red levels

Except for the area designated as Red level in Zone 4, all other zones and communities remain in the Yellow level, under the province’s mandatory order.

No travel is recommended in and out of Zone 4 except when necessary, such as for medical appointments and essential work. This recommendation includes no travel to hockey games or other sporting events in other zones.