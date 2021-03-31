New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 50-59. This case is travel related and the individual is self-isolating.

The 11 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

two people 50-59;

an individual 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

All 11 cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and are all self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,613. Since yesterday, three people have recovered for a total of 1,447 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 135. Five patients are hospitalized including two in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,589 tests were conducted for a total of 256,317.

“The temptation to gather with friends and loved ones will be great this weekend,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Let’s work together to fight COVID-19 by observing the Easter weekend safely and keeping our contacts low. We have come so far through this pandemic and we now have vaccinations taking place. Let’s not risk falling backwards through laxness in safety protocols.”

Public Health reminds New Brunswickers that if they are experiencing symptoms, they should request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

Vaccination clinics for staff at high schools

All high schools at which staff were able to participate in vaccination clinics last week will resume full-time, in-person learning on April 12, as planned.

Vaccination clinics for high school staff in the Bathurst region have been rescheduled for Thursday, April 1, and for staff in the Shediac region for Saturday, April 3. To allow for the 14 days to pass after receiving the vaccination, the return to full-time, in-person learning at these high schools will resume on April 19.

A vaccination clinic in the Bathurst region will be available for staff from the following schools on April 1:

Dalhousie Regional High School

Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton

École Aux Quatre Vents in Dalhousie

Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton

Bathurst High School

École Secondaire Népisiguit in Bathurst

These schools will be closed to students on April 1 to allow staff to be vaccinated and to plan for the full return to school.

Vaccination clinics in the Shediac region will be available for staff from the following schools on April 3:

Bonar Law Memorial High School in Rexton

École Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard in Saint-Louis de Kent

École Clément-Cormier in Bouctouche

Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud in Shediac

More detailed information about the rescheduled clinic dates and registration will be sent directly to the appropriate school staff.

In the coming weeks, additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools, including bus drivers, and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff.

Get our free mobile app

Reminder of Yellow and Red levels

Except for the area designated as Red level in Zone 4, all other zones and communities remain in the Yellow level, under the province’s mandatory order.