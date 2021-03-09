New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health confirmed today that an individual between 70 and 79 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 29.

The person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston, and passed away in the hospital.

“Marcia and I were saddened to learn that another person has passed away as a result of complications, including COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, we express our sincere condolences to this individual’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

“I join everyone across the province in sharing my heartfelt sympathies with the loved ones of this person,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “This loss is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 is still with us and that we must all continue to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus.”

One new case / revised case count

Public Health reported one new case and has revised the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the province.

Today’s new case is an individual 60-69 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region). The case is travel related and the individual is self-isolating.

One case previously reported in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) has been accounted for in another province and so has been removed from New Brunswick’s case count.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,460. The total number of recoveries is 1,395. There have been 29 deaths, and the number of active cases is 35. Three patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care. Yesterday, 569 tests were conducted for a total of 236,792.

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.