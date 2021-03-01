New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday.

The case is an individual 30-39 in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). The person is self-isolating, and the case is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,431. Since yesterday, three people have recovered for a total of 1,367 recoveries. There have been 27 deaths, and the number of active cases is 36. Two patients are hospitalized and are both in intensive care. Yesterday, 458 tests were conducted for a total of 229,237.

COVID-19 vaccine update

As part of Public Health’s plan to protect the most vulnerable and maintain the continuity of health-care services, vaccines arriving in New Brunswick are being used to complete the vaccination for staff and residents in long-term care facilities and other groups. Clinics for more than 2,400 residents at 121 licensed long-term care facilities are slated to take place this week. First-dose clinics for residents of all licensed long-term care facilities are expected to be completed by the week of March 14.

Updated information, including the number of doses of vaccine received, the number of doses administered, the number of doses held to serve as the second dose and the number of people fully vaccinated can be found on the COVID-19 dashboard available at:

Reminder of Orange level

All zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.