New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday.

The case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is an individual 30-39. The case is a close contact of a confirmed case and is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,427. Since yesterday, 16 people have recovered for a total of 1,351 recoveries. There have been 26 deaths, and the number of active cases is 49. Two patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care. Yesterday, 805 tests were conducted for a total of 226,534.

Reminder of Orange level

All zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.