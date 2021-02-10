New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 14 new cases Wednesday.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is as follows:

an individual 80-89.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

The 12 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

two people 50-59;

an individual 60-69;

an individual 70-79;

two people 80-89; and

an individual 90 and over.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,375. Since yesterday, 22 people have recovered for a total of 1,178 recoveries. There have been 21 deaths, and the number of active cases is 175. Six patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care. Yesterday, 996 tests were conducted for a total of 213,163.

Outbreak at J.D. Irving sawmill in Saint-Léonard

Public Health has declared an outbreak at the J.D. Irving sawmill in Saint-Léonard following the confirmation of five COVID-19 cases at the facility. Public Health is investigating, carrying out contact tracing and conducting employee testing at the facility.

Confirmed case at Marika Care and Education Center (Grand Falls)

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Marika Care and Education Center in Grand Falls and families have been notified. The child-care facility is closed today to allow for contact tracing. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Reminder of Red and Orange levels

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Red level. All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

