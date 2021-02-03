New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual 20-29;

an individual 40-49; and

an individual 60-69.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

The nine cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

an individual 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

three people 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,302. Since yesterday, 17 people have recovered for a total of 1,019 recoveries. There have been 18 deaths, and the number of active cases is 264. Five patients are hospitalized, and three are in intensive care. Yesterday, 1,505 tests were conducted for a total of 204,795.

Exposure notification

Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location in Zone 4:

Martin Mazda on Jan. 25, 26, 27 and 28 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. (11 Pérusse St., Edmundston).

Reminder of Red and Orange levels and lockdown rules

Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown.

All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

