New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Zone 2 (Saint John region) and Zone 3 (Fredericton region) will move to the Orange level effective at midnight Tuesday under the province’s mandatory order.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown.

Zones 5 (Campbellton region), Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and Zone 7 (Miramichi region) remain at the Orange level.

Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is as follows:

an individual 30-39.

The three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under; and

an individual 40-49.

The five cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 20-29;

two people 60-69; and

an individual 70-79.

The one case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,161. Since yesterday, 19 people have recovered for a total of 807 recoveries. There have been 14 deaths, and the number of active cases is 339. Seven patients are hospitalized with three in intensive care. Yesterday, 1,943 tests were conducted for a total of 189,653.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app