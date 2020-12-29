New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The new cases are as follows:

an individual aged 20-29 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region); and

an individual aged 50-59 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 595 and 555 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, and the number of active cases is 31. Three patients are hospitalized, with two in intensive care. As of today, 151,421 tests have been conducted.

New Brunswickers can complete an online self-referral to be tested for COVID-19. If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and do not need to talk to a nurse, complete the self-assessment available online for next steps.