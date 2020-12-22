New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) will move to the Yellow alert level effective at midnight tonight under the province’s revised COVID-19 recovery plan.

Public Health made the recommendation because the growth in new cases has slowed, there are no new cases among health-care workers, and in consideration of the mental health and well-being of New Brunswickers at this time of year.

“I thank everyone in Zone 4 for taking the rules seriously and doing their part to ensure the entire province is in the Yellow level just in time for the holidays,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “If we all continue to follow the guidance of Public Health and the rules in the mandatory order, I am confident that we can keep New Brunswick in the Yellow level as we enter 2021.”

“There is recognition that the holiday period is of great importance to many people, and that balancing the social determinants of health is an important consideration if we can ensure risks of transmission are low and within an acceptable range,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “It remains very important to keep your number of close contacts low, especially during the holiday period.”

Two new cases

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

one individual 20 to 29; and

one individual 60 to 69.

Both cases are self-isolating. One of these cases is related to travel and the other is linked to a contact of a previously-confirmed case. The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick now stands at 580 and 525 have recovered. There have been eight deaths. The number of active cases is 46. Two patients are hospitalized of which one is in intensive care. As of today, 147,262 tests have been conducted.

Holiday guidance reminder

Public Health is reminding New Brunswickers how to plan for a happy and safe holiday season. Holiday guidelines for individuals, retailers and event organizers are available online.

Some of the guidelines include:

avoid all non-essential trips during the holidays especially outside of your region, or into areas where COVID-19 cases are present and rising;

remember that anyone who is travelling from another province or country must self- isolate for 14 days when they arrive in New Brunswick; and

consider connecting virtually with your family and friends who live outside of the province.

Sport tournaments not permitted

Due to the risks associated with large groups of people gathering at sport tournaments and the social gatherings that typically follow these types of events, Public Health advises that they will not be permitted until at least mid-January. Regular play such as a one-on-one hockey game is allowed, but no tournaments, bonspiels or major events can take place at this time.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to people who may be organizing such an event, but we need to keep everyone safe,” said Russell. “The risk is just too high.”