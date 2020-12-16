New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

All eight cases are self-isolating and are as follows:

One case in Zone 1 (Moncton region):

an individual 20 to 29, whose case is related to international travel.

Five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

two people 19 and under;

an individual 20 to 29; and

two people 30 to 39

Of these, three are close contacts of a previously-confirmed case, one is related to international travel and one is under investigation.

Two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region):

an individual 20 to 29; and

an individual 30 to 39

Both are close contacts of a previously-confirmed case.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 567 and 507 have recovered. There have been eight deaths. The number of active cases is 51. Three patients are hospitalized of which two are in intensive care. As of today, 142, 228 tests have been conducted.

Zone 4 remains Orange

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online. Residents are reminded that among the rules at the Orange level are to stick to a one household bubble, maintain two metres of distancing and wear a mask while in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at: