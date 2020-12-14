New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday.

The case is an individual 60-69 in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and is under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 558 and 490 have recovered. There have been eight deaths. The number of active cases is 59. Three patients are hospitalized of which two are in intensive care. As of today, 140,098 tests have been conducted.

Zone 4 remains Orange

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online. Residents are reminded that among the rules at the Orange level are to stick to a one household bubble, maintain two metres of distancing and wear a mask while in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

Dashboard update

The dashboard has been updated to include one non-COVID related death. Public Health confirmed that a resident, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Shannex Parkland Saint John, died Sunday but not as a result of COVID-19.

Saint Mary’s Academy

Students at Saint Mary’s Academy in Edmundston will learn from home until Dec. 18. Staff will contact families with more information.