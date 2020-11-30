New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Heath reported six new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are two people 20-29.

The two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

one individual 20-29; and

one individual 30-39.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 40-49.

All of these cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The remaining case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 60-69. This case is travel-related and self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 501 and 374 have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 120 with none in the hospital. As of today, 125,188 tests have been conducted.

Outbreak at Dieppe adult residential facility is over

Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Oasis Residence, an adult residential facility in Dieppe, officially over today.

On Nov. 19, an outbreak was declared at Oasis Residence, which has 66 residents and 38 employees, following a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility. In total, the outbreak consisted of only one case. All staff and residents of the facility were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been officially declared over by Dr. Mariane Pâquet, regional medical officer of health.

Case at Harrison Trimble High School

On Sunday, Nov. 29, a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton. The school community has been notified. No significant impact on learning is anticipated and, unless advised by Public Health, students should return to school. At this time, no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.