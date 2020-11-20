New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Zone 2 (Saint John region) moves to Orange level as of midnight tonight under the province’s revised COVID-19 recovery plan.

Public Health recommended the move to Orange level due to the doubling of cases within two days, several exposure settings including recreational, health and long-term care settings of high vulnerability where there is a risk of community transmission, and reports of situations where some individuals were not complying with public health measures.

“We are continuing to see an increased number of cases of COVID-19 in the province, especially in Zone 2 the Saint John region,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “It is important to note that if we can’t get the numbers under control quickly in the Saint John region, we may need to move it to the Red level.”

Nine new cases

Public Heath reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The seven cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

one individual 20 to 29;

three people 40 to 49;

one individual 50 to 59;

one individual 60 to 69; and

one individual 70 to 79.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

one individual under 19; and,

one individual 20 to 29

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 401 and 343 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 51 with one hospitalized case. As of today, 114,020 tests have been conducted.

“As I have said before, the best approach is to assume that everyone may have the COVID-19 virus, and act accordingly,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I also recommend that everyone in New Brunswick, no matter where you live, have a contingency plan ready if you are required to self-isolate.”

Outbreak at a nursing home

Public Health has declared an outbreak at Shannex Tucker Hall, a nursing home in Saint John.

Following a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, Nov. 19, Public Health started an investigation at the facility. Contact tracing has commenced and officials will conduct testing of the facility’s residents and staff today.

Exposure notifications

There is a process Public Health follows when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping is able to confirm anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement. In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus, Public Health issues an announcement in an effort to reach anyone who could have been affected.

Public Health has identified three potential public exposures in Saint John:

at the Rocky Sports Bar, 7 Market Square. People who have visited this facility between10:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 14 and between 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 1:30 a.m. on Nov.15 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

at the Big Tide Brewing Company, 47 Princess St. People who have visited this facility between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

at Java Moose, 84 Prince William St. People who have visited this facility between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Public Health have identified two potential public exposures in Moncton:

at the Keg Steakhouse and Bar, 576 Main St. People who have visited this facility between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

at the fitness room located at the CEPS Louis-J. Robichaud, 40 Antonine-Maillet Avenue in Moncton. People who visited this facility at the following dates and times should self-monitor for 14 days.

o Nov. 6 – 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

o Nov. 9 – 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

o Nov. 10 -- 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

o Nov. 12 -– 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

o Nov. 13 – 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Enforcement

Police officers as well as peace officers and Public Health inspectors with the Department of Justice and Public Safety and inspectors with WorkSafe New Brunswick are in Zones 1 and 2 to make sure the rules are being followed. People who refuse to comply with provisions of the mandatory order will face penalties.