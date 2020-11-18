New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Heath reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The five cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

three people 20 to 29;

one individual 30 to 39; and,

one individual 40 to 49.

The two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

one individual 20 to 29; and,

one individual 30 to 39

The other two cases consist of one individual 30 to 39 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and another individual 50 to 59 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

All nine cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 388 and 342 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 40 with no hospitalized cases. As of today, 111,716 tests have been conducted.

“We have seen additional cases here in New Brunswick, across Canada and globally, therefore, we must all act like we have the virus and implement evidence-based measures such as limiting our number of close contacts, physical distancing, wearing your mask, staying home if you are sick and getting tested even if you have mild symptoms,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Exposure notification

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 15 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8954 – from Winnipeg to Toronto arrived at 8:16 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton arrived at 11:43 p.m.

Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.