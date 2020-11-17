New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Heath reported four new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The three cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 20 to 29; and

one individual 30 to 39.

The remaining case was reported in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) in an individual 20 to 29.

All four cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

“While we have an increasing number of cases in New Brunswick, jurisdictions all around us are facing lockdowns and record numbers of daily cases,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “If we are diligent about following Public Health measures, getting tested, wearing our masks, spending more time outdoors, limiting our attendance and hosting of gatherings, keeping our close contact numbers as low as possible, we can substantially reduce our risk of experiencing what is happening outside of the Atlantic bubble.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 379 and 341 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 32 with none in the hospital. As of today, 111,420 tests have been conducted.