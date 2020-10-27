New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, all in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) as follows:

two people 50 to 59; and

one individual 80 to 89.

All of these cases are self-isolating. Two of Tuesday’s cases were identified through Sunday’s mass testing of 1,135 people in Dalhousie, however, not all of Sunday’s test results have been processed.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 334 and 273 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 55. Four patients are hospitalized; none are in an intensive care unit. As of Tuesday, 99,756 tests have been conducted.

Zone 5 remains in Orange level

Zone 5 remains in the Orange level of recovery. It is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.

Residents in Zone 5 can celebrate Halloween only within their household bubble. Door-to-door collecting, passing out treats, and parties outside of their household bubbles are not permitted.

Halloween guidance in Yellow level

Residents in regions at the Yellow level can celebrate Halloween with door-to-door trick-or-treating provided Public Health advice is followed.

Halloween guidance includes:

if children go door-to-door, they should avoid contact with anyone in their bubble who is at higher risk for several days following Halloween;

informal indoor and outdoor celebrations are permitted with a maximum of 50 people but a list of participants must be maintained; and

any business, organization or group that plans an event, including malls, are required to have an operational plan for any Halloween activities, must keep a list of participants, and must ensure the use of masks in public spaces and ensure that physical distancing is practised.