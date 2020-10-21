New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick has recorded its fourth death related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public Health confirmed that an individual between 70 and 79 died today in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

“The loss of another person in our province related to COVID-19 is not news we ever want to have to share,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “I, along with all New Brunswickers, send sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual, as well as to everyone who continues to be impacted by the recent outbreaks.”

“I ask all New Brunswick to join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “It has been difficult to witness the unfolding outbreak in the Campbellton-Restigouche region.”

New cases

Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, all in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) as follows:

one individual 19 and under;

one individual 30 to 39;

two people 40 to 49;

one individual 50 to 59; and

one individual 60 to 69.

All of these cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 319 and 223 have recovered. There have been four deaths, and the number of active cases is 92. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Wednesday, 94,322 tests have been conducted.

Possible school exposure

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the school community of Dalhousie Regional High School was notified of a second confirmed positive COVID-19 case and no student-to-student transmission of COVID-19 has been recorded in any New Brunswick school to date. This case has no connection with the previously identified case. Students of the school in Grades 9 to 12 are learning remotely today. School staff will contact affected families with more information. Students of the school in Grades 6 to 8 are learning remotely until Friday, Oct. 23, with the possibility of extending beyond that date. Families will continue to receive updates from the school as decisions are made.

Zones 1 and 5 remain Orange

Zone 1 and Zone 5 remain at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

It is anticipated that Zone 1 will return to the Yellow level on Friday, Oct. 23, if current trends continue. Zone 5 will remain at the Orange level.