New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The six cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

one individual between 30 and 39;

two people between 40 and 49;

two people between 50 and 59; and

one individual between 60 and 69.

All of these cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are:

one individual between 60 and 69; and

one individual between 70 and 79.

These cases are linked to the outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor, a special-care home, and are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 292 and 200 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 90. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 87,677 tests have been conducted.

“If you have been informed that you have been in contact with a confirmed case, it is very important that you self-isolate and stay isolated for 14 days,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health. “There are 150 people in Zone 1 and 320 people in Zone 5 who are self-isolating. It is very critical that those directed to self-isolate, do so immediately. We are working hard to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the province and self-isolation is our best tool in shortening the duration of these outbreaks.”

Zones 1 and 5 are Orange

Zone 1 and Zone 5 remain at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

Business support

“Supporting a strong and resilient business community is crucial to ensuring New Brunswick’s economy recovers from the impact of the pandemic and grows in the longer term,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We continue to offer programs to keep our workers employed and enable our businesses to adapt to the challenges of operating during a global pandemic. I encourage individual businesses to contact Opportunities New Brunswick to find out what support is available to them.”

Working capital loans of up to $100,000 are available through the NB Small Business Emergency Working Capital Program. These are accessible to small businesses with one to 49 employees, with sales of less than $10 million in the most recent fiscal year.

Working capital loans of more than $100,000 are available to assist eligible employers in responding to the challenges associated with COVID-19. Business can apply directly through Opportunities New Brunswick.

Businesses with existing loans from a provincial government department may be able to defer interest and principal payments on their loans for up to six months. This is decided on a case-by-case basis.

Since March, Opportunity NB’s Business Navigators have answered more than 4,000 inquiries from businesses to assist with reopening, help them access available programs and provide guidance on how to operate safely.

A detailed summary of available support, including national programs, is available online.

Possible school exposures

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, families of École Aux Quatre Vents in Dalhousie were notified of a positive case in the school. In addition, school communities were made aware of possible exposure to a COVID-19 case at École François-Xavier-Daigle in Allardville, École Place-des-Jeunes in Bathurst, and École Communautaire Carrefour Étudiant in Beresford. If you or a family member has been in close contact with the case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. At this time, it is not anticipated that learning will be impacted at these schools.